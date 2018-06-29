PORTLAND, Ore. -- A man described as a suspect was shot and killed by Portland State University police early Friday morning.

Portland police officers were dispatched about 1:30 a.m. to a report of "an officer-involved shooting involving the PSU Police Department and a suspect."

Arriving officers contacted PSU police and found a man on the ground. Aid was rendered to him but he had died.

Portland police spokesman Sgt. Chris Burley said there was a disturbance near Southwest College Street and Broadway. A large group of people were milling around on the street.

PSU officers sent out a call that there had been an officer-involved shooting. Portland police also received a call about the disturbance moments before the PSU shooting call, he said.

Several people who had just come out of the nearby Cheerful Tortoise bar moments after the shooting described the scene as "chaotic."

There appears to be no ongoing danger to the public, he said.

Portland police homicide detectives will lead the investigation, he said. PSU police will be a part of that investigation, but how officers followed deadly force protocols will be investigated by Portland State, he said.

Portland State police or university officials have not issued any statements about the shooting.

