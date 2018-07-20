PORTLAND, Ore. — One person reportedly jumped from the third floor of a burning apartment building after a large fire broke out Friday afternoon, Portland Fire and Rescue said.

Fire crews arrived and called for more backup and resources to fight the fire at 3554 Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway. Police closed roads in the area.

PF&R tweeted that heavy fire and smoke could be seen coming from a second-floor apartment and that the person who jumped from the third floor was being treated.

SW B-H Hwy AFIRE: One occupant reportedly jumper from third floor to safety. Condition unknown. Crews treating that individual. #alert — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) July 20, 2018

It’s unclear if there are any additional injuries.

This developing story will be updated.

© 2018 KGW