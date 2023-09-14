Person, pet found dead inside home that burned down off Cornelius Pass Road

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, and the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person and a pet were found dead inside a home destroyed by fire Thursday off Cornelius Pass Road, northwest of Portland, fire officials reported.

Just after noon, dispatch started getting calls about "thick, black smoke" seen billowing from a home on Plainview Road off Cornelius Pass Road in rural northwest Multnomah County. Crews from Portland Fire & Rescue arrived to find a single-story house fully engulfed in flames.

Fire officials said that there were no signs of occupants inside the home when firefighters arrived and began working to knock the flames down. Portland Fire said water supply was a challenge because of the location, and crews had to establish a water shuttle system with engines shuttling water to the pumping engine.

By 1:30 p.m., the fire was under control, Portland Fire said. Firefighters entered the burned house and found one person and one animal dead inside the home.

Fire officials called the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office to the scene in order to confirm the cause of death, while a chaplain was later dispatched to help family members who began arriving at the burned home.

Portland Fire, Hillsboro Fire and TVF&R teamed up for the response. Command of the incident was transferred to Tualatin Valley Fire.

"In addition to the loss of life, this fire posed numerous challenges for fire crews due to its rural location," TVF&R said, echoing Portland Fire. "Long, narrow streets and driveways left little room for fire crews to maneuver large apparatus and equipment ... Firefighters also had to carefully maneuver through the home as the fire compromised its structural stability."

Firefighters temporarily shut down Cornelius Pass Road while actively fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, and the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is investigating. TV&R said that the home suffered major damage and is a total loss.

