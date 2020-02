PORTLAND, Ore. — A person lying on a sidewalk in Southeast Portland was run over by a utility truck driver and killed Friday night.

The collision happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Southeast 17th Avenue just north of Tacoma Street. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene. An investigation is ongoing. No other details were released.

Traffic is disrupted in the area.

