HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. -- One person was injured after a driver crashed into a car and pushed it into an eye care clinic in Happy Valley.

On Wednesday, Clackamas Fire responded to the Kaiser Permanente Clackamas Eye Clinic at 12000 SE Stevens Ct. where a driver backed into a parked pickup truck pushing it into the building. Firefighters say the driver mistook the gas for the brake causing the crash. A person exiting the clinic was injured and taken to a local hospital.

Clackamas Fire reminds drivers to check their surroundings before backing.

