Person in wheelchair struck, killed by vehicle in SW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore — A person in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southwest Portland on Wednesday night.

Portland police said the person was crossing Southwest Barbur Boulevard near 30th Avenue against the crossing signal when they were hit by a driver who had a green light. It happened around 8:30 p.m.

Medics rushed the injured person to a hospital but they died of their injuries.

Police said the person, described as an older individual, had no identification on them and has not been identified.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police said the driver showed no signs of being impaired.