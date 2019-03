PORTLAND, Ore. — A person in crisis was safely taken into custody after a standoff in Southeast Portland on Friday evening.

Portland police said the person was armed.

The standoff was in the area of Burnside and Southeast 127th Avenue. Nearby residents were asked to take shelter.

The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded.

The person was taken into custody at around 7:15 p.m.