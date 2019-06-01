One person was hit by a driver and killed in Northeast Portland on Saturday afternoon.

The collision occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on Northeast Airport Way near Mason Street.

Responding officers found the pedestrian on the ground and medics determined the person was dead.

A 911 caller provided information about the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash, including its location, Portland police said. Officers responded to the location, near Northeast Airport Way and Riverside Parkway, and found the vehicle and driver.

An investigation is ongoing.

Northeast Airport Way is closed between Mason Street and Riverside Parkway.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Portland police at 503-823-2103.