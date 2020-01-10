Person found dead at scene of reported shooting in NE Portland

The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. Thursday near Northeast 111th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was found dead at the scene of a reported shooting in Northeast Portland on Thursday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near Northeast 111th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard and found a dead body.

Police did not release suspect information or any other information about the person who died. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating and ask that anybody with information contact Det. Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or Scott.Broughton@portlandpolice.com or Detective Joseph Corona at 503-823-0508 or Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov.