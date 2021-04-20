Person fatally shot in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot and killed in North Portland on Monday night, police said.
Officers responded to multiple calls about a shooting near North Albina Avenue and Webster Street at 9:26 p.m. They found a fatal shooting victim at the scene.
Police said they have no suspect information.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Det. Rico Beniga at rico.beniga@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457 or Det. Jennifer Hertzler at jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
