1 person dies, 1 rescued in Fairview house fire

An off-duty firefighter spotted the fire, called it in and then helped rescue a person from the home.

FAIRVIEW, Ore. — One person died Thursday morning in a house fire in Fairview that was spotted and called in by an off-duty firefighter, Gresham Fire reported.

The firefighter was headed out to his parents' home to walk their dogs when he saw the fire and called it in. Deputies from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and the off-duty firefighter were the first to respond and they tried to help people out of the burning home while waiting for Gresham Fire to arrive.

One of the people in the home was able to get out on the balcony and was rescued. Another person inside the home died. Gresham police did not report the name, sex or age of the person who died or the person who was rescued.

The fire started around 6:20 a.m. at 20101 Northeast Interlachen Lane in Fairview.