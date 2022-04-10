Woman dead, another sent to hospital following Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person died and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Portland on Sunday morning.



Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported that officers were sent to the report of a shooting near SW Clack Street and SW 12th Avenue at 10:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She later died at the hospital.



A second woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.