Woman dead, another sent to hospital following Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person died and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Portland on Sunday morning.
Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported that officers were sent to the report of a shooting near SW Clack Street and SW 12th Avenue at 10:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She later died at the hospital.
A second woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
One person has been arrested in connection with the investigation. Police have not released information regarding the suspect.
PPB is asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433 or Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov.