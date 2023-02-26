Person critically burned in Southeast Portland apartment fire

Portland Fire & Rescue crews battled a fire at the Kimberly Court apartments on Southeast 152nd Avenue in icy conditions Sunday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire heavily damaged an apartment on Southeast 152nd Avenue near Division Street on Sunday morning, Portland Fire & Rescue said.

Crews responded to a reported fire at the Kimberly Court apartments around 8:00 a.m.

Firefighters found heavy fire from an apartment on the second floor and quickly attacked the flames to put it out.

One person was found with critical burn injuries. They were transported to a hospital by ambulance for evaluation.

A fire investigator is looking into the cause.

