Person critically burned in Southeast Portland apartment fire

Portland Fire & Rescue crews battled a fire at the Kimberly Court apartments on Southeast 152nd Avenue in icy conditions Sunday morning.
Credit: Portland Fire & Rescue
Firefighters battle an apartment fire in icy conditions on Southeast 152nd Avenue on Sunday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire heavily damaged an apartment on Southeast 152nd Avenue near Division Street on Sunday morning, Portland Fire & Rescue said.

Crews responded to a reported fire at the Kimberly Court apartments around 8:00 a.m.

Firefighters found heavy fire from an apartment on the second floor and quickly attacked the flames to put it out.

Credit: Portland Fire & Rescue
One person was found with critical burn injuries. They were transported to a hospital by ambulance for evaluation. 

A fire investigator is looking into the cause.

