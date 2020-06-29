Portlanders share their opinions on what Oregon should do about reopening

KGW spoke to several people who said they're still concerned about COVID-19 and they think the state should be cautious moving forward with anything else.

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the increase in COVID-19 cases, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown warned bars, restaurants and other businesses that they might have to close down again.

KGW spoke to several people in Portland who said they're still concerned about COVID-19 and said they think the state should be cautious moving forward with anything else.

"I don't think Oregon should be very aggressive about reopening," said Emma Patterson. "If you look at a lot of other countries and the decline that they've seen as a whole, they have been doing a lot right by staying shut down."

Brown said issuing another stay-at-home order isn't her preferred approach. She said she'd like people to continue wearing masks. Some residents say that might not be enough.

"I am kind of leaning towards the side where we should pause opening or maybe take a step back," said Lindsay Springer. "I think everyone needs to be responsible personally."

The total number of new cases in the state has passed 8,000. Multnomah, Marion and Washington counties have the most cases, according to Oregon Health Authority.

"I am on the fence," said Charles Seamen. "Like everyone else, I want to reopen. At the same time we want to be safe. It's a little scary the number of cases that keep popping up."