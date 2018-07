PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured in Portland on Monday night.

The crash occurred on Southeast Division Street near 158th Avenue, police said. Officers were on the scene by 10 p.m.

The pedestrian was rushed to a hospital. The person’s condition is unknown.

Police closed Southeast Division Street in both directions after the crash.

No additional information was immediately released.

