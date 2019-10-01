A man was struck by a sedan and seriously injured while crossing the road in the 16700 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard on Wednesday, police said.

A Portland police officer witnessed the crash at about 6:57 p.m. The victim was given emergency care and taken to the hospital with what police believed to be serious, life-threatening injuries.

Medics determined the victim's injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. There have been no arrests or citations given at this time.

Southeast Powell Boulevard will be closed between Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast 170th Avenue. Traffic is likely to be impacted for the next four to six hours, investigators said. ODOT will be assisting with the closures.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call 503-823-2103.