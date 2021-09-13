Woman struck and killed by MAX train in Gresham

Investigators said a woman was sitting against the track when she was hit by the train.

GRESHAM, Ore. — A woman was struck and killed by a MAX train near Northwest Burnside Street in Gresham early Monday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday. Investigators said a woman was sitting against the track when she was hit by a train traveling west between the Civic Drive station and Ruby Junction. Police said the portion of the track where the crash happened is fenced and not intended for pedestrian traffic.

The train operator was cooperative and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

Police said the woman appeared to be in her late 30s. They're not identifying her at this time.