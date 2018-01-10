BEAVERTON, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning on Tualatin Valley Highway between 160th and 170th avenues, according to Beaverton police.

The driver called 911 about 3:30 a.m. to report the crash. The vehicle was westbound and the pedestrian was crossing north to south when struck.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police. There were no signs of impairment.

TV Highway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should detour on Farmington or Jenkins roads.

