BEAVERTON, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning on Tualatin Valley Highway between 160th and 170th avenues, according to Beaverton police.

The driver called 911 at about 3:30 a.m. to report the crash. The vehicle was westbound and the pedestrian was crossing north to south when struck.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. There were no signs of impairment.

Tualatin Valley Highway is expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers should detour on Farmington or Jenkins roads.

