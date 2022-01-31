Pedestrian struck and killed on I-5

Southbound I-5 is closed north of the Interstate Bridge while police investigate. Drivers should avoid the area.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash Monday evening on southbound Interstate 5 just south of the Interstate Bridge, Portland Police said.

Officers responded to the crash at 8:19 p.m. and found the pedestrian had died at the scene. The driver involved stayed at the scene.

Southbound I-5 is closed beginning north of the Interstate Bridge in Vancouver. Traffic is being diverted onto SR14. The Portland Police Major Crash Team is investigating the scene.

This is the 10th traffic fatality in Portland this year and the sixth involving a pedestrian, PPB said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 22-29269, or call (503) 823-2103.