PORTLAND, Ore. — A teenage pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Northeast Portland on Sunday night, according to Portland police.

Officers responded shortly after 6:08 p.m. to Northeast 82nd Avenue at Jonesmore Street where they found a female teen suffering from life-threatening injuries. The teen was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Police expect Northeast 82nd Avenue and Southbound Jonesmore Street to be closed for several hours while the crash is investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.