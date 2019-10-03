HILLSBORO, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Hillsboro on Saturday night, Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened around 6:58 p.m.at the intersection of TV Highway and Northwest 334th Street where a man wearing dark clothing crossed an unmarked crosswalk, deputies said.

A second unidentified vehicle was involved, the sheriff's office said.

Traffic is closed in both directions on TV Highway while the crash is investigated.

No other information was given.

This is a developing story and will be updated.