PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are searching for a dark-colored SUV that struck and killed a pedestrian in East Portland early Saturday morning.

First responders arrived shortly after 12:24 a.m. to Southeast Division Street and Southeast 130th Avenue where they found a man suffering from traumatic injuries. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Southeast Division Street between 129th and 131st Avenues were closed for several hours while the major crash team investigated.

No other information was given.

Anyone with information is asked to call 503-823-3333.