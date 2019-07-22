HILLSBORO, Ore. — A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Hillsboro on Sunday night.

The man was in the intersection of Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Walnut Street at around 9:40 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by someone driving a Toyota Corolla, police said.

The driver of the car didn't stop and kept driving south on Southeast 10th Avenue. Police said the car was a metallic gray 2014-19 Toyota Corolla.

"The car should have damage to the left corner of the front bumper and headlight, along with a missing driver-side mirror," Hillsboro police reported in a tweet.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Police aren't releasing his name at this time.

The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash. Portions of Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Walnut Street were closed Sunday night during the investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Hillsboro police at 503-629-0111.