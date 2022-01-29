Pedestrian killed in crash on Southeast Division Street Saturday night

The fatality is the ninth traffic death in the city of Portland for 2022 and the fifth involving a pedestrian, police said.

PORTLAND, Oregon — A pedestrian was killed after a vehicle hit them on Southeast Division Street Saturday night.

At 9:13 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of vehicle-pedestrian crash at Southeast 101st Avenue and Southeast Division Street.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The involved driver remained at the scene for an investigation by the Portland Police Major Crash Team.

Southeast Division Street was closed between Southeast 101st Avenue to Southeast 103rd Avenue for the investigation.