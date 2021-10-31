Pedestrian killed on SE Powell Boulevard

A man is dead after an SUV hit them on Southeast Powell Boulevard Saturday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was hit and killed by an SUV on SE Powell on Oct. 30, according to Portland police.

On Saturday just before 10 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said officers responded to Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 29th Avenue where the accident happened.

Upon arriving, officers found an injured man. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he later died, PPB said.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene while the Portland Police Major Crash Team (MCT) investigated the accident.

Southeast Powell Boulevard was closed in both directions between Southeast 28th Place and Southeast 30th Avenue while MCT was gathering information.