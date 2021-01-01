Pedestrian killed in SE Portland crash on New Year's Eve

A woman was killed while crossing Southeast 122nd Avenue in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland woman was killed after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Southeast Portland Thursday night.

Police said Catherine Randolph, 51, was crossing Southeast 122nd Avenue near Tibbetts Street when she was hit by a 2002 Honda Accord shortly after 7:30 p.m.

She was found unconscious when officers arrived and was declared dead at the scene.

An investigation found that Randolf had been crossing the busy roadway outside of a crosswalk, and another car had to swerve to avoid hitting her moments before the fatal collision.

A drug recognition expert determined that the driver, a 31-year-old Portland man, was impaired at the time of the collision. He was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants, police said.