Pedestrian killed in SE Portland crash on New Year's Eve

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland woman was killed after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Southeast Portland Thursday night. 

Police said Catherine Randolph, 51, was crossing Southeast 122nd Avenue near Tibbetts Street when she was hit by a 2002 Honda Accord shortly after 7:30 p.m. 

She was found unconscious when officers arrived and was declared dead at the scene. 

An investigation found that Randolf had been crossing the busy roadway outside of a crosswalk, and another car had to swerve to avoid hitting her moments before the fatal collision. 

A drug recognition expert determined that the driver, a 31-year-old Portland man, was impaired at the time of the collision. He was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants, police said. 

This was the 58th and final traffic-related fatality in the city of Portland in 2020.

 

