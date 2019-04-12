SALEM, Ore. — A pedestrian was hit by a driver and killed in downtown Salem late Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred shortly before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Front Street and State Street, near Riverfront City Park.

The driver of a Black Ford Explorer was exiting the riverfront carousel parking lot and turning left to head northbound on Front Street when they struck the pedestrian.

Witnesses provided first aid before emergency responders arrived. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian will be identified after family notification.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. No citations or arrests have been made.

Roads in the area of the crash were closed but have been reopened.