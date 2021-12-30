Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Troutdale

Police were called just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene

TROUTDALE, Ore. — A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Troutdale on Thursday evening, according to a news release from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 5:31 p.m. following a report of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Southwest 257th Drive and Southwest 28th Street in Troutdale.

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the pedestrian dead on scene. The driver remained at the location after the collision and spoke to deputies, police said.

The Vehicular Crimes Team responded to investigate the scene because the crash resulted in a death, according to the news release, resulting in a lengthy closure of Southwest 257th Avenue from Southwest 25th Street to Southeast Stark Street.