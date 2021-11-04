Pedestrian killed by vehicle on Northeast 82nd Avenue

Northeast 82nd was closed Saturday night in both directions between Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast Wygant Street for the investigation.

A man died after being struck by a car on Northeast 82nd Avenue Saturday night.

Portland police officers were dispatched at 9:10 p.m. to a report of a crash in the 4900 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue.

They found an adult male, believed to be a pedestrian, injured in the roadway.

The patient was taken to a hospital where he died.

The involved driver remained on the scene and is speaking to officers, police said.