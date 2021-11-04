Pedestrian killed by vehicle on Northeast 82nd Avenue

A man died after being struck by a car on Northeast 82nd Avenue Saturday night.
Portland police officers were dispatched at 9:10 p.m. to a report of a crash in the 4900 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue.
They found an adult male, believed to be a pedestrian, injured in the roadway.
The patient was taken to a hospital where he died.
The involved driver remained on the scene and is speaking to officers, police said.
Northeast 82nd Avenue was closed in both directions between Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast Wygant Street for the investigation.