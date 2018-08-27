A man in a crosswalk was injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday.

Portland police say the pedestrian was walking across Northeast Sandy Boulevard in a crosswalk on the east side of Northeast 20th Avenue at about 10:35 p.m. Saturday when he was hit.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His injuries were initially thought be life-threatening but police say he is expected to survive.

Initial results of the investigation into the crash indicate it was a hit-and-run crash that involved one or two vehicles. Officers have spoken to people who were in the area at the time of the crash.

Anyone who knows anything about this crash or has video surveillance of the crash scene and surrounding area should call the Portland police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

