ALOHA, Ore — A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a driver on Tualatin Valley Highway in Aloha Thursday evening.

The crash happened near Southwest 198th Avenue. Firefighters and medics have closed the highway in both directions to allow Life Flight to respond.

Washington County sheriff's deputies closed the highway between Southwest 192nd and 198th avenues.

The story will be updated.

