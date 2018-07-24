PORTLAND, Ore. — PORTLAND, Ore. -- A man hit by a vehicle on SE Division Street Monday night could die, police said.

East Precinct officers responded Monday at 9:15 p.m. to the report of a pedestrian struck by a driver in the 15800 block of Southeast Division.

Officers and medical personnel arrived and located an adult male pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The pedestrian was transported to a Portland hospital by ambulance.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Due to the severity of the pedestrian's injuries, the Traffic Division's Major Crash Team is investigating the crash.

Southeast Division Street, between Southeast 157th and Southeast 159th avenues, will remain closed to all traffic for several hours until the completion of the crash scene investigation.

