PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian who was struck by a car along West Burnside Street Saturday evening suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

On Sunday morning, police reported that the victim is still in the hospital and their medical condition is not known.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, the pedestrian was crossing West Burnside Street between Southwest St. Clair Avenue and Northwest 22nd Place when they were hit by a sedan, police said. The driver of the car and the passenger were not hurt.

The driver stopped and cooperated with officers. Police said he was not impaired and there was no indication he was driving distracted. There were no arrests or citations, according to police.

West Burnside Street was closed for several hours between Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 23rd Avenue in both directions while police investigated, and the street was reopened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Portland Police Officer David Enz at david.enz@portlandoregon.gov. The case number is 20-61942.

READ: Family of motorcyclist killed in crash sues Portland for $5.9 million

READ: Driver waits atop car for hours after crashing into creek