The pedestrian was walking on Northeast Couch Street near 9th Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. when a vehicle traveling west on Couch Street hit the person.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person walking a bicycle in the road was struck and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning, police said.

Police said the driver and witnesses remained at the scene. Nobody was cited or arrested.

Traffic was blocked for hours during the investigation, police said.