Sheriff's office investigates East Salem crash that killed pedestrian

SALEM, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in the unincorporated area of East Salem on Friday night, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

Deputies and emergency crews responded just before 10:30 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 600 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast in East Salem, near Willamette Town Center. They arrived to find the pedestrian dead at the scene.

Deputies closed down Lancaster Drive Northeast for about three hours while the Marion County CRASH Team conducted an investigation.

Investigators found that the driver of a 2012 Kia Sorento had been heading northbound when he hit the pedestrian in the roadway. MCSO said that speed is not believed to have been a contributing factor to the crash.

The driver, a 50-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. MCSO had not arrested or cited anyone as of Saturday morning.

The pedestrian was a 34-year-old man, MCSO said, though his identity is not being released until authorities can notify his next of kin.