Pedestrian dies after getting hit by Amtrak train in Woodburn

WOODBURN, Ore. — A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after getting hit by an Amtrak train in Woodburn, according to Woodburn Police.
Officers were called to North Front Street and Cleveland Street around 7:20 p.m. Witnesses said the person went around downed crossing arms, attempted to cross the tracks in front of the locomotive, but was struck near the intersection.
The victim is believed to be between the age of 25 to 50 years old with average build, short-black hair, facial hair, and was wearing a dark coat and blue jeans. Anyone with information about the victim or case should contact the Woodburn police department at (503) 982-2345 and reference case 21-11685.