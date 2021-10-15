Pedestrian dies after getting hit by Amtrak train in Woodburn

Witnesses say the person ignored crossing arms and crossed the tracks.

WOODBURN, Ore. — A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after getting hit by an Amtrak train in Woodburn, according to Woodburn Police.

Officers were called to North Front Street and Cleveland Street around 7:20 p.m. Witnesses said the person went around downed crossing arms, attempted to cross the tracks in front of the locomotive, but was struck near the intersection.