x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Pedestrian dies after getting hit by Amtrak train in Woodburn

Witnesses say the person ignored crossing arms and crossed the tracks.
Credit: AP
FILE - This May 13, 2013 file photo shows an Amtrak Cities Sprinter Locomotive in Sacramento, Calif. The Supreme Court will consider whether Amtrak can partner with a government agency to create rules that other private railroads must follow. The justices agreed Monday to hear the Obama administration's appeal of a lower court ruling that said Congress unconstitutionally gave regulatory power to the passenger railroad company. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

WOODBURN, Ore. — A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after getting hit by an Amtrak train in Woodburn, according to Woodburn Police. 

Officers were called to North Front Street and Cleveland Street around 7:20 p.m. Witnesses said the person went around downed crossing arms, attempted to cross the tracks in front of the locomotive, but was struck near the intersection. 

RELATED: 7 passengers sue Amtrak, BNSF Railways over deadly train derailment

The victim is believed to be between the age of 25 to 50 years old with average build, short-black hair, facial hair, and was wearing a dark coat and blue jeans. Anyone with information about the victim or case should contact the Woodburn police department at (503) 982-2345 and reference case 21-11685. 

RELATED: Amtrak train that derailed was going just under speed limit

Credit: Axis Graphics