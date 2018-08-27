A man who was hit by a vehicle while crossing a street Saturday night in Northeast Portland has died.

Portland police said the pedestrian was walking across Northeast Sandy Boulevard in a crosswalk, on the east side of Northeast 20th Avenue, at about 10:35 p.m. when he was hit.

The man's injuries were originally thought to be non-life-threatening but investigators were notified on Tuesday the man died at a hospital, police said. The man’s identity will be released after his family is notified.

Initial results of the investigation indicate it was a hit-and-run crash that involved one or two vehicles. Officers have spoken to people who were in the area at the time of the crash.

Anyone who knows anything about this crash or has video surveillance of the crash scene and surrounding area should call the Portland police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

