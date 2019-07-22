HILLSBORO, Ore. — A pedestrian who was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Hillsboro on Sunday night has died at the hospital.

Gonzalo Valerio-Hernandez, 49 of Hillsboro was at the intersection of Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Walnut Street at around 9:40 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by someone driving a Toyota Corolla, police said.

Valerio-Hernandez was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and died Thursday.

The driver of the car didn't stop and kept driving south on Southeast 10th Avenue. Police said the car was a metallic gray 2014-19 Toyota Corolla.

"The car should have damage to the left corner of the front bumper and headlight, along with a missing driver-side mirror," Hillsboro police reported in a tweet.

The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash. Portions of Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Walnut Street were closed Sunday night during the investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Hillsboro police at 503-629-0111 or e-mail Dep. Heidtke at brett_heidtke@co.washington.or.us.