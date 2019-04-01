PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian died at the hospital Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Southwest Salmon Street at Park Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to the scene, near Southwest Salmon Street and Park Avenue, at 7:06 a.m. and found the pedestrian, 78-year-old Lowell W. Gibson, of Portland, in the roadway. After treatment at the scene, Gibson was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he later died.

A preliminary investigation suggests Gibson was on Salmon Street in a crosswalk when he was struck.

Because of the severity of the man's initial injuries and his subsequent death, the police Major Crash Team along with criminalists were sent to the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. There have been arrests nor citations issued.