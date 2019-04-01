A pedestrian died at the hospital Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Southwest Salmon Street at Park Avenue.

Police have closed down Salmon Street between 9th Avenue and Broadway, and Park between Southwest Main and Taylor Streets. The streets are expected to be closed into the late morning.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at 7:06 a.m. and found the pedestrian in the roadway. After treatment at the scene, he was taken by ambulance to a hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man was on Salmon Street in an unmarked crosswalk when struck.

Because of the severity of the man's initial injuries and his subsequent death, the police Major Crash Team along with criminalists were sent to the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. There have been arrests nor citations issued.