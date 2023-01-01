92-year-old woman struck and killed in Beaverton

Police did not identify the woman who died or the driver of the truck.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A 92-year-old Beaverton woman was struck and killed by a truck in Beaverton on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department reported.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Southwest Allen Boulevard near Murray Boulevard. Police said a woman in her 20s was driving to work in a 2014 Ram pickup truck when she hit the woman. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police investigators.

Police did not report the name of the woman who died or the driver of the truck.