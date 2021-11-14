Two people hit and killed in accidents in Linn and Marion Counties

Two people were hit and killed in separate accidents in Linn and Marion Counties.

OREGON, USA — Two people were hit by vehicles and killed in two separate accidents in Linn and Marion Counties over the weekend.



The first crash happened on Friday, November 12, according to Oregon State Police (OSP).

At around 9:19 p.m., OSP troopers responded to a crash on I-5 near milepost 254 in Salem involving a car and a woman. According to OSP, the victim, identified as Christina Klug, 26, got out of her boyfriend's car, which was parked in the median, and walked into a lane of traffic and was hit.



Klug was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.