Two people hit and killed in accidents in Linn and Marion Counties

OREGON, USA — Two people were hit by vehicles and killed in two separate accidents in Linn and Marion Counties over the weekend.
The first crash happened on Friday, November 12, according to Oregon State Police (OSP).
At around 9:19 p.m., OSP troopers responded to a crash on I-5 near milepost 254 in Salem involving a car and a woman. According to OSP, the victim, identified as Christina Klug, 26, got out of her boyfriend's car, which was parked in the median, and walked into a lane of traffic and was hit.
Klug was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.
Then, in Linn County on Nov. 13, troopers responded to an accident involving a man and a semi at around 7:09 p.m.
According to OSP, the accident occurred on I-5 near milepost 234, outside of Albany. The victim, identified as Daniel Montoya, 39, was seen laying down on the northbound side of I-5 before he began running across both the northbound and southbound lanes.
A car not involved in the accident swerved to miss hitting Montoya, but the semi-truck behind that car could not stop in time. It struck Montoya and he was pronounced dead at the scene.