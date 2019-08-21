PORTLAND, Ore. — When it's too hot out there, take a walk through downtown Portland's West End breezeway, and say Aloha! to the coolest snack around. You've seen the Instagram posts, and there's always a line out the door. But if you've never had Wailua Shave Ice, you need to know it's the real deal from Hawaii.

"Snow cones are more course, harder in texture and they have this corn syrup poured all over it," says co-owner Cory Arashiro. "Ours is going to be finely shaven and melts in your mouth."

Wailua serves up these bowls high to the sky with fresh island fruit like coconut, pineapple, and strawberries with no artificial flavors, dyes or corn syrup.

Portland's most ordered shave ice? The Lava Flow: Pineapple juice, strawberry puree with fresh strawberries and pineapple chunks atop haipua foam, which is whipped coconut milk.

The Triple Coconut is another popular choice. It has coconut milk, haipua foam and toasted coconut flakes on top.

Wailua started on the island of Kauai and has locations in San Diego and Portland. Arashiro says they chose to expand to Portland because there's a large population of Hawaii transplants.

"Portlanders though think it's summer when it's 60 degrees out, and we love that so come on down!" Arashiro said.

Check out the menu and hours at wailuashaveice.com