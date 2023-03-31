PDX, ZGF Architects release new renderings for the new main terminal

The new facelift is part of a five year $2 billion dollar investment at PDX called PDX NEXT.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland International Airport (PDX) and ZGF Architects finally gave Portlanders a look at what the new main terminal will eventually look like in 2025. From a new check-in area to acres of latticed wood ceilings, the future of PDX looks bright.

"They keep working on it all the time — the parking, the trees, the inside — the carpet!," said Marla, a traveler.

The new facelift is part of a five year $2 billion dollar investment at PDX called PDX NEXT. Construction has been underway for the last two years and now crews are starting to bring it all together — one section at a time.

"It makes it look more of like a European airport vs you know, Portland, Oregon," said Venus, another traveler.

Another rendering shows an area architects call "The Garden" for obvious reasons. The area will be near the pre-security shops and food stands. With trees overhead and ferns below, it's peak Northwest.

"The fact that they're bringing in trees, it kind of introduces everyone to how beautiful and green Oregon is," Emily Anderson said.

"Are they bringing back the old carpet?," said Nick Anderson jokingly.

"The Steps" is another area shown in the new renderings. Before going through security, travelers can relax here and take in live music while keeping an eye on the lines.

"Everybody loves the carpet! You know I don't know many people with floor photos of them standing on the PDX carpet," said Venus.

The carpet is a big deal for Portlanders. Their love for the old and iconic carpet is what makes Portland a quirky place. A new facelift means out with the old and in with the new, and if these new renderings are to be believed, the people shall have the old PDX carpet — at least in the waiting areas.

"I think that's a good thing to bring that back, It's kind of like bringing Kenny back to South Park," said Venus.