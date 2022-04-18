Portland International Airport drops mask requirement after Florida ruling

A judge in Florida struck down the federal rule for public transportation on Monday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland International Airport (PDX) will no longer be enforcing a federal mask requirement after a ruling in Florida that struck down the Biden administration rule for public transportation.

"Local TSA just advised us they will no longer be enforcing the directive that requires masking in the airport," the Port of Portland said in a brief statement on Monday. "To that end, people in the airport are not required to wear a face covering.

"We recognize that travelers and airport employees will have mixed feelings about this sudden change. We ask that people be kind and respectful of a person’s individual decision to wear a mask or not."

Since the ruling, and without immediate federal guidance, individual airlines began announcing if they would continue enforcing the rule or not. Alaska Airlines said that it would drop the requirement, followed by United just under an hour later.

BREAKING: Face masks are officially optional in airports and onboard all Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights, effective immediately. Full statement: https://t.co/zVonJVowr7 — Alaska Airlines News (@AlaskaAirNews) April 18, 2022

The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

The judge said “a limited remedy would be no remedy at all” and that the courts have full authority to make a decision such as this — even if the goals of the CDC in fighting the virus are laudable.

“Because our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends, the court declares unlawful and vacates the mask mandate,” she wrote.

KGW reached out to TriMet to find out if it would also drop the mask requirement. An agency spokesman said that they were awaiting further federal guidance before dropping the requirement.