PBOT developing parking permit plan for Eliot neighborhood

Residents say parking is difficult on days where there are events in the Rose Quarter.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — People living in Portland’s Eliot neighborhood are looking for some parking relief. The neighborhood is close to the rose quarter. People attending events there, park in the neighborhood and take up spots from residents.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation is working on a plan for parking permits in the neighborhood.

“Living in an area that does not have off street parking we do not have a driveway here and we live close enough to the Moda Center it's something we could definitely use” said Eliot neighborhood resident Jess Morgan.

A task force of neighborhood residents was formed and parking data collected from the 126 blocks of the Eliot neighborhood.

There are some options released recently in a PBOT virtual open house; program dates would run from:

October first to April 30th

October first to May 31st

Year-round

Permitting would be in effect from five to 10 p.m., seven days a week. A permit would be required if a vehicle is parked for more than two hours. While many residents support parking permits they want the cost kept under control.

Morgan said “I broadly think I’m supportive of it. I hope it's responsibly done and not an undue burden to folks”.

PBOT has said the cost would be based on median family income and could range from $30 to $100.