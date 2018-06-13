PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Bureau of Transportation is hoping to mitigate crowded neighborhoods with a new pilot program that would sell parking permits to residents.

The two streets currently under consideration for the program are North Mississippi Avenue in the Boise neighborhood and Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard in the Sunnyside neighborhood.

Before any permits are issued, however, residents will have to agree to test the program. They will receive a ballot in the mail and vote on the idea.

An open house for community members is scheduled at Southeast Uplift, at 3534 SE Main St., on Wednesday from 4–7 p.m.

If the program fails, PBOT will look at other neighborhoods to try it.

PBOT says residential growth has caused a significant parking imbalance in some neighborhoods.

© 2018 KGW