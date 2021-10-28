PBOT crews prepare for the winter season

The Portland Bureau of Transportation wants to make sure crews and equipment are ready for possible winter weather.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) is trying to get ahead of any possible snow and ice the city could have this winter. KGW got a behind-the-scenes look at PBOT's winter weather preparations on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

PBOT does this every year with their vehicles and crews. Crews made sure snow plows and other equipment were in proper working condition. They also received training and a 'refresher' on how to use the vehicles. There was an off-street obstacle course created for them to practice on.

Dylan Rivera with PBOT said the city has 55 snow plows, six salt spreaders and six vacuum trucks used for sucking out debris. All of the vehicles were checked to make sure they were in the best condition possible and ready to go. Rivera said the equipment is used all year round, sometimes to haul gravel and rock in the summer.

Crews spent a lot of time on Wednesday making sure the snow plows fit on the truck properly. After the inspections were over, crews drove the trucks along their assigned routes, to re-familiarize themselves with the terrain. Rivera said everyone needs to be prepared for the possibility of winter weather.

"Make sure you're prepared to shovel snow on your sidewalk, so your neighbors will have free passage and a safe sidewalk to use so they can get to the bus stop or the light rail stop," Rivera said. "You also might want to buy some ice melter to help melt that ice off the sidewalk and the driveway."

Rivera said people should also keep emergency kits in their cars. Those kids should have flashlights, water and non-perishable food items.