PORTLAND, Ore. – Joey Gibson, leader of right-wing group Patriot Prayer and U.S. Senate candidate in Washington, visited the Occupy ICE PDX protest for the first time since the demonstration began a month ago at the Southwest Portland U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding facility.

While past clashes between right-wing Patriot Prayer and counter-protesters have led to violent behavior and arrests, Friday night remained mostly peaceful.

During one confrontation, punches were thrown when Gibson and his group were leaving.

Earlier in the night, three people crossed the Federal Protective Service caution tape with their hands up. They were taken into custody.

Portland police had an increased presence in the area due to Gibson's visit. Mayor Ted Wheeler said officers were there to respond public safety concerns on the streets and in the neighborhood.

Prior to arriving at the protest, Gibson said he was going to show up with a small group and did not plan to be aggressive. He said he wanted to see the protest and speak with some of the protesters.

While some protesters spoke with Gibson for the two hours he was there, most opposed his appearance. At one point, a protester banged a pot on the ground for several minutes around Gibson. At another point, protesters chanted "Get out of Portland."

© 2018 KGW